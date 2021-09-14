$617.70 Million in Sales Expected for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) to announce $617.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $608.00 million and the highest is $627.40 million. Kontoor Brands posted sales of $583.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $490.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 257.55% and a net margin of 8.04%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KTB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

Shares of NYSE KTB traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.26. 2,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,658. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.82 and a 200 day moving average of $57.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 802.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 273.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 402.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 22.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

