$6.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to announce earnings of $6.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for United Rentals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.51 and the highest is $7.12. United Rentals reported earnings of $5.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year earnings of $21.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.83 to $22.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $25.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.01 to $27.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share.

URI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 356,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its position in United Rentals by 3.8% during the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 309,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,422 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in United Rentals by 11.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,321,000 after purchasing an additional 139,291 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 14.3% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $2.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $343.47. 517,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.56. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $159.01 and a 12-month high of $364.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

