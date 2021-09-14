$55.03 Million in Sales Expected for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) will announce sales of $55.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.12 million. Global Blood Therapeutics reported sales of $36.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $201.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $188.42 million to $226.59 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $326.69 million, with estimates ranging from $255.50 million to $497.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.58% and a negative net margin of 161.55%. The company had revenue of $47.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million.

GBT has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities raised Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $145,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 249.6% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,217,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,770,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,003 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2,416.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,325,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,802 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 543.8% in the 1st quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 948,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,161,000 after purchasing an additional 801,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,300,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,575,000 after purchasing an additional 449,419 shares during the last quarter.

GBT stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,797,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,040. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average of $36.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.00.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

