$506.19 Million in Sales Expected for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) to report $506.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for HEICO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $508.10 million and the lowest is $504.27 million. HEICO posted sales of $426.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that HEICO will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $471.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HEI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America raised HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

HEI traded up $1.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,807. HEICO has a twelve month low of $99.55 and a twelve month high of $148.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.01, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, insider Eric A. Mendelson purchased 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.89 per share, with a total value of $104,158.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,068,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,407,373.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adolfo Henriques purchased 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.13 per share, for a total transaction of $103,720.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $123,343. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEI. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in HEICO by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in HEICO by 505.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in HEICO by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in HEICO by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 25.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

