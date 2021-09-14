4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS) Short Interest Update

4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 2,500.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of LBPS stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.50. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,130. The company has a market capitalization of $139.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.40. 4D pharma has a 52-week low of $7.94 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LBPS shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of 4D pharma in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 4D pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBPS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of 4D pharma by 176.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 4D pharma in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 4D pharma in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of 4D pharma in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Ursa Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in 4D pharma during the first quarter worth about $1,752,000. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 4D pharma

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

