499 Shares in iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ECNS) Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ECNS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

NYSEARCA ECNS opened at $54.48 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.08 and a one year high of $65.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.39.

