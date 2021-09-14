4,450 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Acquired by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $53.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.22. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $56.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $881,616.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,109.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,089 shares of company stock valued at $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

