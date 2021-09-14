$43.09 Million in Sales Expected for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) to announce sales of $43.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.09 million. BlackRock TCP Capital reported sales of $42.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year sales of $169.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $168.21 million to $170.87 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $175.03 million, with estimates ranging from $173.83 million to $176.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 109.65% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TCPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

TCPC stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.13. 1,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,105. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $816.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 17.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,079,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,927,000 after buying an additional 160,679 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after buying an additional 25,468 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 749,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after buying an additional 15,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 18.0% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 440,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after buying an additional 67,252 shares during the last quarter. 27.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

