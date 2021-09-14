$405.29 Million in Sales Expected for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to announce $405.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $413.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $394.90 million. Extra Space Storage posted sales of $343.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.15.

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.91. 4,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,973. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $102.74 and a 52-week high of $194.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.51 and its 200-day moving average is $156.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $2,990,854. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 18.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

