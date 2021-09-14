$4.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) will report $4.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.58 billion. Texas Instruments posted sales of $3.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full-year sales of $17.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.71 billion to $18.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.92 billion to $19.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

TXN traded up $3.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $193.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,507,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,014. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $197.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.25. The company has a market capitalization of $179.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

