$33.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will announce sales of $33.59 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.38 billion to $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications posted sales of $31.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year sales of $134.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.45 billion to $137.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $134.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $128.51 billion to $138.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $86,060.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,613.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,314 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $37,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $54.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.54 and a 200-day moving average of $56.56. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $226.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

