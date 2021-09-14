$323.58 Million in Sales Expected for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to post $323.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $321.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $326.00 million. Barnes Group posted sales of $269.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $321.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barnes Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.40.

NYSE:B traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.95. 3,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.92. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the second quarter worth $77,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 78.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 2,100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barnes Group (B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Barnes Group (NYSE:B)

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.