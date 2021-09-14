$323.58 Million in Sales Expected for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to post $323.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $321.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $326.00 million. Barnes Group posted sales of $269.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $321.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barnes Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.40.

NYSE:B traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.95. 3,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.92. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the second quarter worth $77,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 78.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 2,100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

