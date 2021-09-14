29,151 Shares in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 25.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 7,625 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 43.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after buying an additional 30,384 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hormel Foods by 11.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,778,000 after acquiring an additional 112,091 shares during the period. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $42.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $41.91 and a 52 week high of $52.51.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

