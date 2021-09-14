$291.55 Million in Sales Expected for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to announce sales of $291.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $301.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $280.73 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted sales of $307.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.93.

NASDAQ:GLPI traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.26. 1,010,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.68%.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.