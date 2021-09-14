27,997 Shares in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Purchased by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVAV. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 192.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 403,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,697,000 after purchasing an additional 265,130 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 191.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 403,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,368,000 after purchasing an additional 264,945 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AeroVironment by 37.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 560,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,079,000 after acquiring an additional 154,013 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 67.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 363,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,431,000 after acquiring an additional 146,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $416,221,000 after acquiring an additional 140,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAV opened at $91.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,033.67 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.17. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $143.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.99.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.81 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVAV. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $788,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $650,286.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 46,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,902 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

