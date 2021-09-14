$245.89 Million in Sales Expected for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will announce sales of $245.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $247.46 million and the lowest is $244.50 million. Haemonetics posted sales of $209.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $967.24 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $228.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.54 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HAE shares. initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 7,350.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

HAE traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.01. The stock had a trading volume of 812,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,000. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 54.41, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.00. Haemonetics has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $142.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.34 and a 200-day moving average of $75.58.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

