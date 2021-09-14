$2.54 EPS Expected for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will announce $2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Align Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.45 and the highest is $2.64. Align Technology posted earnings per share of $2.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year earnings of $10.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.73 to $11.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.90 to $13.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.26 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.71.

Align Technology stock opened at $710.68 on Thursday. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $297.44 and a 52-week high of $735.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.94, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $675.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $611.33.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total transaction of $3,108,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,295,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,186 shares of company stock worth $18,568,508 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 14.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

