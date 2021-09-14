$2.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will post sales of $2.42 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.32 billion. Asbury Automotive Group posted sales of $1.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $9.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.41 billion to $10.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.40 billion to $10.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

Shares of ABG traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.50. 1,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.49. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $216.88. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.48.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

