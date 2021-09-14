19,123 Shares in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Ventas by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Ventas by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 71,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ventas by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,080,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,226 shares of company stock worth $3,127,393. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $57.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 144.13, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.52 and its 200 day moving average is $56.27. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.83 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.94 million. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

