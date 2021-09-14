12,600 Shares in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Arko in the 4th quarter worth $2,850,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arko in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arko in the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Arko by 398.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 45,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Arko in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. 47.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arko stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.50 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Arko Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $11.40.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. On average, equities analysts expect that Arko Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 988,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $9,795,777.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

ARKO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

