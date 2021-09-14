12,185 Shares in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Acquired by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in X. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel stock opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.39.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.86%.

X has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.