$12.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) will post sales of $12.24 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanofi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.17 billion. Sanofi posted sales of $11.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full-year sales of $45.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.22 billion to $45.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $47.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.76 billion to $48.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sanofi.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.20. 3,575,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,563. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.23. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $54.26. The company has a market cap of $121.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

