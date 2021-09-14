11,172 Shares in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFFD. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X US Preferred ETF stock opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.77. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $25.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.