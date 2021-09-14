109,248 Shares in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 109,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIM. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,295,000. GP Brinson Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,240,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 4,850.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,148,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,586,000 after buying an additional 1,125,324 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 270.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 754,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after buying an additional 550,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,742,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,725,000 after buying an additional 498,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:CIM opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average is $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $15.77.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $172.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.18 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 83.38% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Chimera Investment’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.41%.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

