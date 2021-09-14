1,029,284 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,029,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,110,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,892,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,500,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $362,000. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,160,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $582,000.

DFAS traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.99. 44,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,189. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.66. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $59.79.

