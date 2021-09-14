$100,000.00 in Sales Expected for Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) to report sales of $100,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Geron’s earnings. Geron posted sales of $110,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Geron will report full year sales of $360,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $240,000.00 to $440,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $400,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Geron.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Geron had a negative net margin of 25,083.58% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Geron by 741.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Geron during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

GERN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.39. 2,476,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,971,156. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45. Geron has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $445.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

