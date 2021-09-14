$1.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report $1.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.87 billion. Alaska Air Group posted sales of $701.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year sales of $6.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alaska Air Group.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.54) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.45.

NYSE ALK traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.13. 6,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,978. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $34.83 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $295,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 14,665 shares of company stock valued at $862,324 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,900,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 146.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 70.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alaska Air Group (ALK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.