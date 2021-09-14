-$1.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) will report earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.98) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.56). Sage Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($2.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.55) to ($6.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($6.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.62) to ($1.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.63) EPS.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.35.

SAGE stock traded down $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $43.98. The company had a trading volume of 14,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,060. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $39.77 and a 1 year high of $98.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.62 and its 200 day moving average is $62.63. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.86.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director James M. Frates bought 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at $57,028.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.32 per share, with a total value of $495,616.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 34,250 shares of company stock worth $1,615,413 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

