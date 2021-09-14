$1.78 EPS Expected for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to post earnings per share of $1.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77. Synopsys posted earnings of $1.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year earnings of $6.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $6.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.75.

In other news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,826. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 347,230 shares of company stock worth $108,939,023. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 326.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $331.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.08, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $193.55 and a 12 month high of $340.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.86.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

