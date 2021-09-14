$1.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) will report $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted earnings of ($0.81) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 298.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $9.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16,129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VAC stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.96. 713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,218. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.35. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $85.47 and a one year high of $190.97. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.39 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

