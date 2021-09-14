$1.53 EPS Expected for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Visa’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the highest is $1.55. Visa reported earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $5.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $224.27. 92,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,237,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.44. The company has a market capitalization of $436.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $86,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 66.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Visa by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Visa by 13.9% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,837,698,000 after purchasing an additional 698,028 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

