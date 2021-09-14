$1.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the highest is $1.51. Euronet Worldwide reported earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $8.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $714.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.12 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EEFT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $129.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $86.06 and a 1-year high of $167.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.15.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

