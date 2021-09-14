$1.37 EPS Expected for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to announce earnings per share of $1.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. Foot Locker posted earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $7.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on FL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.59.

FL opened at $50.46 on Thursday. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

In related news, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $624,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $7,387,429.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,697 shares of company stock worth $12,436,587. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Foot Locker by 51.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 46.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

