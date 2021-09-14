$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) will announce sales of $1.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. Tempur Sealy International reported sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year sales of $5.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tempur Sealy International.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $48.12. 6,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,744. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $20.68 and a 52 week high of $48.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.85%.

In related news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $2,447,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,730 shares of company stock worth $9,676,086 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,551,000 after acquiring an additional 199,818 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,788,000 after buying an additional 107,381 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 107.9% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 208,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 108,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 12.6% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tempur Sealy International (TPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.