$0.98 EPS Expected for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.93. Tenet Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $6.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.82.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $4,516,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $136,542.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,632 shares of company stock valued at $6,170,977. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Centerbridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $108,336,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,988,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 81.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,596,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,967,000 after buying an additional 1,162,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,093,000 after purchasing an additional 945,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $45,240,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THC opened at $73.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $76.15.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

