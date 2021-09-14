$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.59. Commvault Systems reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVLT. Summit Insights upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.88.

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $299,045.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 8,055 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $659,704.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,373 in the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.99. 189,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,516. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -174.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.03 and a 200-day moving average of $73.32. Commvault Systems has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $84.22.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

