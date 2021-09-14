$0.47 EPS Expected for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will announce earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Kemper posted earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 4.20%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KMPR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of Kemper stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.16. 1,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,551. Kemper has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $83.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Kemper’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

In related news, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,540,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,504.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.17 per share, with a total value of $99,255.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,095 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Kemper by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 92,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Kemper by 24.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kemper by 29.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 19,707 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kemper in the second quarter worth $464,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kemper in the second quarter worth $548,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

