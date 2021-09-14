-$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the highest is ($0.14). Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.39%. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IONS shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.59 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $34.43 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.75.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $152,990.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,198.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

