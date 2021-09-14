$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) to report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CURO Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. CURO Group reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.00 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 19.21%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CURO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

CURO Group stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.43. 3,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,131. The stock has a market cap of $680.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 2.98. CURO Group has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average is $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

In other news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 36,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $597,627.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,978.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,550 shares of company stock worth $1,746,813. Insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CURO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 62.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in CURO Group during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in CURO Group during the second quarter worth about $108,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CURO Group during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in CURO Group during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

