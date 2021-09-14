$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2021

Equities analysts expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) to report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CURO Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. CURO Group reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.00 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 19.21%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CURO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

CURO Group stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.43. 3,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,131. The stock has a market cap of $680.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 2.98. CURO Group has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average is $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

In other news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 36,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $597,627.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,978.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,550 shares of company stock worth $1,746,813. Insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CURO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 62.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in CURO Group during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in CURO Group during the second quarter worth about $108,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CURO Group during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in CURO Group during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CURO Group (CURO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CURO Group (NYSE:CURO)

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.