$0.16 EPS Expected for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.17. Bentley Systems reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bentley Systems.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. The firm had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.45 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on BSY shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.61.

In other news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $12,877,245.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 115,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $7,181,729.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 938,425 shares of company stock worth $57,245,163 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 16,780.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,816,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 2,253.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,146,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,511 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,985,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 449.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,786,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,589,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

BSY stock opened at $68.83 on Friday. Bentley Systems has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 134.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bentley Systems (BSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.