$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) to report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.05. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Endeavor Group.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.01 by 0.20. The company had revenue of 1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.14 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EDR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 33.38.

Shares of NYSE:EDR opened at 26.65 on Friday. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of 22.02 and a 52 week high of 33.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

