$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for eGain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.05. eGain reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.19 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow eGain.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 17.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

In other eGain news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $230,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $53,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,297.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of eGain by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of eGain by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 504,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 232,099 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of eGain by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EGAN traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $11.18. 1,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,399. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64. The company has a market capitalization of $349.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 0.35. eGain has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $20.88.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eGain (EGAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.