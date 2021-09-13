Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $285.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $235.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $288.67.

Zscaler stock opened at $270.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.89 and a 200-day moving average of $209.03. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $120.34 and a 1 year high of $293.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.25, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,748.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,678 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total value of $998,565.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,775 shares of company stock valued at $22,635,330. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Zscaler by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,926,000 after buying an additional 49,503 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,993,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Zscaler by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,116,000 after buying an additional 25,466 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Zscaler by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Zscaler by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

