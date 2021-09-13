Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.750-$4.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.01 billion-$4.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.01 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.070-$1.080 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZM. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $401.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $301.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $88.84 billion, a PE ratio of 103.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $273.20 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $352.68 and its 200-day moving average is $341.60.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.28, for a total transaction of $2,774,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,943 shares in the company, valued at $70,594,344.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 12,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.14, for a total transaction of $4,904,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 292,792 shares of company stock worth $107,844,601. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742,240 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications makes up 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Morgan Stanley owned 4.20% of Zoom Video Communications worth $4,793,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

