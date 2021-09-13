ZKSwap Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.12 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One ZKSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001741 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded down 27.6% against the dollar. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $151.56 million and $14.12 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00076885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00121263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.56 or 0.00173598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,000.62 or 0.99768137 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,180.87 or 0.07212376 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $394.88 or 0.00895372 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002940 BTC.

ZKSwap launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

