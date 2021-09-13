Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $152.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Zimmer Biomet ended the second quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected figures. Year-over-year growth at CER were extremely robust. Sales improved across all operating segments and geographies on strong recovery from the pandemic. Despite some ongoing COVID-19 pressure, the company expects continued improvement in procedure volume recovery through the second half of 2021. Strong margin expansion was another upside. Yet, EMEA sales were down 7.3% compared to the 2019 comparable quarter with continued pressure related to the pandemic being a factor. The company is also concerned about the fact that Asia Pacific business got adversely impacted late in the second quarter by channel inventory contraction in knee and hip categories within China. Leveraged balance sheet is a concern. In the past year, Zimmer Biomet has underperformed its industry.”

ZBH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.41.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $140.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $129.15 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.93%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

