Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Bought by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,646 shares during the period. Zillow Group comprises 2.4% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $19,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZG traded down $1.29 on Monday, hitting $90.80. 1,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.70 and a beta of 1.28. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.43 and a 52 week high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.60.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZG. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $170.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.96.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

