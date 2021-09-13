Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Receives $19.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZVIA. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZVIA opened at $13.45 on Friday. Zevia PBC has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $17.50.

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.