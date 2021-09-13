Zenswap Network Token Trading Up 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last week, Zenswap Network Token has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Zenswap Network Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Zenswap Network Token has a market cap of $26,942.99 and $17.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00059965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.32 or 0.00149242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00013568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00042820 BTC.

About Zenswap Network Token

ZNT is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

