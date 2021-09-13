Zelwin (ZLW) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.15 Million

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Zelwin has a total market capitalization of $309.32 million and $1.15 million worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zelwin has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One Zelwin coin can now be bought for about $4.28 or 0.00009643 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00060211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.86 or 0.00148491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00013565 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00042890 BTC.

Zelwin Profile

ZLW is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,321,064 coins. The official website for Zelwin is zelwin.com . Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

Zelwin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zelwin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zelwin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zelwin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

